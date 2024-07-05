Colleen Bready's forecast: Plenty of sun Friday, thunderstorms possible for the weekend

If you’re a fan of summertime heat and sunshine, you will want to spend some time outside on Friday in Winnipeg.

That said, it will be a hot and humid afternoon across most of Manitoba today.

Most of the south will be sunny with daytime highs reaching the mid-20s with humidex values that will feel even warmer.

After a severe thunderstorm dropped 42 mm of rain in about an hour in Winnipeg Thursday, sky conditions in the southeast will be more stable this afternoon.

The risk of thunderstorms today is in the western half of the province.

Parts of the northwest will see some of the highest temperatures today. Daytime highs should reach the upper twenties in Flin Flon, The Pas and Norway House.

Regions furthest north have the highest chance of showers this afternoon.

If your weekend plans are at home or at the cottage, it will be a warm and sunny weekend in the south.

But instability will grow throughout Saturday and Sunday, posing the risk of more thunderstorms both days.