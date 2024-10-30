Man assaulted with machete, bear spray during unprovoked attack in Winnipeg park

Police say a 44-year-old man was rushed to hospital after an unprovoked attack in a Winnipeg park involving a machete and bear spray.

According to the Winnipeg Police Service (WPS), officers were called to the incident in the 1200 block of Main Street at around 4 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service personnel were already on scene treating a man for serious injuries from an assault.

He was taken to hospital in unstable condition and was later upgraded to stable.

Investigators found the man was alone in a park near St. Johns Avenue and Main Street at around 3:30 a.m. when he was assaulted from behind with a machete and bear spray.

Despite his injuries, police say he managed to walk to Main Street where he collapsed, and emergency services were called.

The WPS said the assault appears to have been unprovoked, and there is no known connection between the victim and attacker or attackers.

The man was unable to provide a description of any suspects because of the sudden nature of the assault, police say.

The major crimes unit is investigating. No suspects have been identified at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.