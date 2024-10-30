WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    • Manitoba bridge damaged by fire close to reopening

    Share

    A bridge in Manitoba severely damaged by fire a year ago is getting closer to reopening to traffic.

    A Manitoba government spokesperson told CTV News Winnipeg construction on the bridge replacement project over the Manning Canal on Provincial Road 311 began in January.

    “The project is currently on track to be substantially complete and open to traffic by early November,” the spokesperson said.

    The bridge, located east of New Bothwell, caught fire on May 16. The Office of the Fire Commissioner said the cause of the fire was accidental.

    The province said project completion, including site cleanup, is expected to happen in the spring and summer of 2025.

    - With files from CTV’s Jon Hendricks and Kayla Rosen

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Trudeau's Liberals launching new ads, MPs told in caucus meeting

    Prime Minister Justin Trudeau faced his caucus for the first time Wednesday since rebuffing calls from two dozen Liberals to resign. He seemed to satiate some MPs’ concerns, with a presentation on party campaign strategy that includes rolling out new ads.

    Alleviating allergy concerns unveiled in new action plan

    The National Food Allergy Action Plan calls for major changes to assist the millions of Canadians with food allergies. The plan is designed to bring improvements to allergy diagnosis, treatment, consistent standards of care, improved access to care, and an overall upgrade in investments for education and research.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    N.L.

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News