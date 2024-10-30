Manitoba bridge damaged by fire close to reopening

A bridge in Manitoba severely damaged by fire a year ago is getting closer to reopening to traffic.

A Manitoba government spokesperson told CTV News Winnipeg construction on the bridge replacement project over the Manning Canal on Provincial Road 311 began in January.

“The project is currently on track to be substantially complete and open to traffic by early November,” the spokesperson said.

The bridge, located east of New Bothwell, caught fire on May 16. The Office of the Fire Commissioner said the cause of the fire was accidental.

The province said project completion, including site cleanup, is expected to happen in the spring and summer of 2025.

- With files from CTV’s Jon Hendricks and Kayla Rosen