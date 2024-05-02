Colleen Bready's forecast: Rain returns to Manitoba

Some much-needed rain has returned to Manitoba on Thursday courtesy of a trough of low pressure over the province.

Here in the south, many regions including Winnipeg and Brandon could see as much as 10-15 mm today.

In the southwest corner, there is also the risk of thunderstorms.

By tonight, rain will taper to showers in the southwest, while another 5-10 mm of rain is expected tonight in Winnipeg and surrounding regions.

And it’s not done yet. Rain showers continue across southern Manitoba on Friday before clearing out in time for the weekend.

General total rainfall amounts around 10-20 mm is expected with this system, but the western Red River Valley could get more.

Many regions in the north will see rain today, too. Just not as much as in the south.

Some areas that are a bit colder including Lynn Lake and Thompson will see some light snow early this afternoon. That said, some sunshine is expected in Thompson later this afternoon.