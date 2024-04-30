Colleen Bready's forecast: sunshine in Manitoba, but rain possible

This week’s overall weather pattern is still unsettled, but the sun is shining Tuesday over Winnipeg and most of southern Manitoba and northwestern Ontario. And winds are light.

Late this afternoon and tonight, the southwest corner around Melita will get clipped by showers south of the border.

But if you’re heading to tonight’s Winnipeg Whiteout Street Party, it looks like any possible rain showers will hold off until overnight.

Rain showers are more likely than not on Wednesday morning across the south thanks to a low taking its time moving across the region.

At this point, rainfall amounts don’t look like they will be significant.

Conditions today are mixed across the north. Areas like The Pas, Flin Flon and Churchill will catch some sunshine.

Norway House and Thompson, on the other hand, should see showers today and tonight. Precipitation in Thompson will flip over to flurries overnight as temperatures drop.