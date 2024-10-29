Colleen Bready's Forecast: The cooldown returns

After sunshine and soaring temperatures on Monday, conditions on Tuesday in Winnipeg and across southern Manitoba are cloudy and cooler by comparison.

Today’s forecast high for Winnipeg is 9 C. Sure, that’s not nearly as warm as yesterday’s 15 C high temperature, but it’s still four degrees above normal for late October.

The warm front that brought yesterday’s balmy weather to southern Manitoba is now out over Hudson Bay.

That same front helped trigger various forms of precipitation across northern regions yesterday.

Today, the trailing cold front is crossing the north, where it’s stirring up strong and gusting west winds.

Otherwise, conditions across the north are cloudy with a chance of either showers or flurries. Daytime highs will hover just above or below the freezing mark.

Like Winnipeg, the majority of southern Manitoba and northwestern Ontario will also be cloudy. But not much in the way of precipitation is expected, and the winds are on the lighter side.

Dauphin and Swan River, on the other hand, will enjoy a nice mix of sun and cloud with above seasonal temperatures this afternoon.

Much of the western half of the province will see at least partially clearing skies tonight, while clouds stick around Winnipeg and eastern areas.

Sunshine or a mix of sun and cloud will return to most of Manitoba, including Winnipeg, on Wednesday. Expect more seasonal temperatures to return tomorrow, too.

Cloudy conditions take over the south on Thursday, setting a spooky Halloween mood. There is no precipitation in sight, but trick-or-treaters should still wear warm costumes.