Two men randomly stabbed at Polo Park, one person arrested
Two men were randomly stabbed at CF Polo Park Mall Tuesday and police have one person in custody.
The incident unfolded just before 4 p.m. inside the mall. Two men, 46 and 48, were sitting on a bench when another man randomly came up to them and started a "physical altercation."
Police said the two victims were stabbed during the fight, but they were still able to restrain the man with the help of security until police arrived.
The two men were taken to hospital in stable condition and treated.
Winnipeg police arrested a 20-year-old man, and two knives were seized.
The man has been charged with two counts of assault, possession of a weapon, and two charges of failing to comply with conditions of a release order.
Police said he was released on an undertaking. The charges against him haven't been proven in court.
