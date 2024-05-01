Colleen Bready's forecast: unsettled weather coming back to Manitoba

After sunshine yesterday in Winnipeg, more unsettled weather returns on Wednesday.

Rain showers in the city and in Brandon should end early this afternoon, then both communities could catch a bit of sunshine later in the day.

But much more rain is on the way soon.

Much of the northwest will see rain showers today.

In northeast, the strongest chance of precipitation this afternoon is around Gillam with some flurries.

By tonight, Flin Flon and The Pas will see rain mixing with snow.

Thompson should watch for light snow tonight, too.

The next round of significant rain moves into southern Manitoba on Thursday morning.

Winnipeg could see 10-15 mm during the day. But rain will continue tomorrow night with rain showers ahead on Friday.

Widespread rainfall totals across southern Manitoba are expected to be 20-30 mm by the weekend.