Hydro dealing with underground equipment fire in Winnipeg

    Manitoba Hydro is dealing with an underground equipment fire in downtown Winnipeg on Wednesday afternoon.

    In a post on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, the Crown corporation said it may need to take an outage due to this fire. It adds that it doesn’t know how long this outage would last, but it would begin at 1:30 p.m. It would likely affect nearly 1,500 downtown customers, as well as traffic lights.

    Manitoba Hydro will provide more details as they become available.

