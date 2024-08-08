Colleen Bready's forecast: When will summer temperatures return?

It is an unseasonably cool day in Manitoba and northwestern Ontario on Thursday, to say the least.

Daytime highs across most areas, including Winnipeg, will only reach 18 C or 19 C this afternoon.

A trough of low pressure is to blame, bringing cool air from the north along with strong and gusting north winds. Rain showers, too.

Those showers will sweep through the south this afternoon, mainly in the southeast.

The showers won’t last too long. Optimistically, we’ll see at least some sunshine in Winnipeg later this afternoon after they move off.

Further east, northwestern Ontario will get soaked with as much as 10-20 mm in rainfall expected this afternoon in places like Kenora and Dryden. More rain is on the way tonight across the region. There is also the risk of thunderstorms this evening.

An upper ridge of high pressure over most of Western Canada will help bring much drier and sunnier conditions to northern Manitoba today.

Sunshine will return to the south on Friday, but not the warmer summertime temperatures just yet. They are on the way, though.

Daytime highs closer to normal for this time of year will return by Sunday with a forecast high of 26 C for Winnipeg.