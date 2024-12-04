Colleen Bready's forecast: Windy winter weather continuing throughout Manitoba

Keep holding on to your hat - blustery conditions Wednesday morning in Winnipeg and the Red River Valley will continue this afternoon.

That said, a blowing snow advisory issued by Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) earlier today remains in effect this afternoon.

The strong northwest winds causing the blowing snow are pushing through a powerful cold front, ushering in colder air. Freshly falling flurries could add to the mix today, too.

ECCC said the strongest winds this afternoon are expected in the southern Red River Valley. Even in Winnipeg, be prepared for reduced visibility in more open areas of the city.

That could mean a tough commute home in some areas before winds diminish significantly by early this evening, bringing an end to the blowing snow in the Red River Valley.

Further north, a snow squall warning is in effect for parts of the Interlake on the receiving end of snow squalls forming over the north basin of Lake Winnipeg that are travelling south.

These intense bands of heavy snow, combined with blowing snow in strong winds, could abruptly and sporadically reduce visibility.

And since the fetch, or distance the snow squalls have to travel over the water is longer, ECCC said 10-20 cm of total snowfall is expected in the warned areas by this afternoon.

Other areas along the south shore of Lake Winnipeg and Lake Manitoba are under snow squall watches. The weather agency said five to 10 cm of snowfall is possible in those regions where the fetch is not as long.

Look for conditions to improve for all regions affected by the tail end of this Alberta clipper by this evening.