Winnipeg looking for company to process Green Cart organic waste

The City of Winnipeg is searching for a company to process organic waste collected through its upcoming Green Cart program.

The program aims to divert food scraps and other organic waste from landfills. It’s projected to launch in 2030 following the success of a pilot project.

According to a request for proposal (RFP) through the city’s website, it is looking for an organic waste processing services (OWPS) facility that could handle at least 25,000 tonnes of waste per year.

The OWPS facility would need to have the capability to convert collected materials into “marketable beneficial use products and/or energy products” while minimizing environmental impacts.

The city and Compost Winnipeg are currently offering food waste drop-off stations at 15 community centres and 4R depots. The food scraps and other waste are converted into compost. The city said this program is expected to run until the Green Cart collection program launches.

The city will start collecting a $9 fee from residents starting Jan. 1, 2025, to purchase the Green Carts.

Companies can bid on the organic waste processing RFP until April 28.