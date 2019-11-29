WINNIPEG -- Environment Canada has issued an alert over a weather system expected to make conditions icy all across southern Manitoba, starting Friday.

A special weather statement out early Friday morning said a Colorado low crossing the prairies will bring periods of mixed precipitation in the form of snow and freezing drizzle.

It covers all areas of southern Manitoba, including Winnipeg and extending as far north as Dauphin, Ashern, and Nopiming Provincial Park.

The statement said with the potential for extended periods of freezing drizzle, icy conditions could form on sidewalks and roads, although it is hard to predict exactly when this might happen or how long it could last.

Many areas could experience snow and drizzle until late Saturday, Environment Canada said.

South of Manitoba in the U.S., where people may be travelling for Thanksgiving weekend and Black Friday, the National Weather Service in Grand Forks is warning people about heavy snow, blowing snow and ice cover, expecting impacts to travel will be widespread into Saturday and Sunday.