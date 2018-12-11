Featured
Come on down! Trip to Winnipeg featured as prize on 'The Price is Right'
Kayla Rosen, CTV Winnipeg
Published Tuesday, December 11, 2018 5:04PM CST
Contestants on the Dec. 4 episode of “The Price is Right” had a chance at winning a prize that hits very close to home – a trip to Winnipeg.
In a clip from the episode the announcer says they want to give the contestants “a winter they will never forget” with a chance to “watch polar bears in their natural habitat in beautiful Canada.”
The prize features a six-night stay in the king executive suite at the Fort Garry Hotel, plus a full-day trip to Churchill, Man., with round-trip flights included.
One contestant, Lee Norton, is shown smiling and clapping at the prospect of visiting Winnipeg. He went on to win the prize.
LEE NORTON OF ROLLINSFORD WINS $43,390 ON "THE PRICE IS RIGHT"!!! ������������������������Prizes include a motorcycle, SUV and trip to Winnipeg! @FostersDailyDem pic.twitter.com/USMg2NUbgz— J����hn D����yle (@JohnDoyle603) December 4, 2018