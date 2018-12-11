

Kayla Rosen, CTV Winnipeg





Contestants on the Dec. 4 episode of “The Price is Right” had a chance at winning a prize that hits very close to home – a trip to Winnipeg.

In a clip from the episode the announcer says they want to give the contestants “a winter they will never forget” with a chance to “watch polar bears in their natural habitat in beautiful Canada.”

The prize features a six-night stay in the king executive suite at the Fort Garry Hotel, plus a full-day trip to Churchill, Man., with round-trip flights included.

One contestant, Lee Norton, is shown smiling and clapping at the prospect of visiting Winnipeg. He went on to win the prize.