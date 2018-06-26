A city committee has endorsed a plan to install low mounted flashers at a crosswalk where an eight-year-old boy was killed on his way to school.

Surafiel Musse Tesfamariam died in February when he was hit by a vehicle after activating the crosswalk lights on St. Anne's Road and Varennes Avenue.

Councillors on the infrastructure committee voted to add lower sitting rectangle flashers to the intersection to better alert drivers.

The technology is estimated to cost $40,000.

Trees will also be pruned in the area to help with visibility.