

CTV Winnipeg





Two downtown Winnipeg landmarks could soon be designated as part of the city’s history.

The city’s standing policy committee on property, development, heritage and downtown development voted on Monday to give The Bay on Portage Avenue and The Manitoba Club heritage status.

This designation means these buildings need to follow certain guidelines and standards to conserve the aesthetic, historic and cultural significance of these structures.

The committee voted unanimously to give the status to The Manitoba Club, while The Bay was approved 2-1.

The matter now moves to the executive policy committee.