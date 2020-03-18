Communities outside Winnipeg making changes to services in wake of COVID-19
A growing list of communities outside Winnipeg are closing municipal buildings or changing the way city services are delivered to combat the spread of COVID-19.
BRANDON
Starting Thursday, Brandon is set to ban public entry into several civic buildings, including City Hall.
CLOSED TO PUBLIC AS OF 5 P.M., THURSDAY, MARCH 19TH
- Brandon City Hall
- A.R. McDiarmid Civic Complex
- Parks and Recreation Services
- Civic Services Complex
- Brandon Fire and Emergency Services/Provincial E-911 Dispatch Centre
- Municipal Water Treatment Plant
OPEN TO PUBLIC WITH MODIFIED SERVICES
- Eastview Landfill
- Brandon Transit
- Brandon Police Service
- Brandon Municipal Airport
- Buses in Brandon will still operate on their regular schedules, but the city is asking passengers enter and exit through the rear doors only and to stay at least two metres apart from each other.
The Brandon Police Service is also urging people to make reports by phone, while those entering the building for essential services will face a series of health screening questions before they’re allowed in.
PORTAGE LA PRAIRIE
Portage La Prairie has closed its city buildings to the public. However, the Fire Department will remain accessible in the event of an emergency.
CLOSED TO PUBLIC
- City Hall
- Operations Department
- Water Treatment Plant
- Wastewater Treatment Plant
- Fire Department
STEINBACH
Steinbach City Hall is no longer accessible to the public. However, the landfill remains open, but people are being asked to practice social distancing. The City of Steinbach is no longer accepting cash payments, but people can still pay their bills with debit and credit. Handi-Transit service will continue to operate on a “restricted basis, providing transportation for medical related appointments online,” according to the city’s website.
CLOSED TO PUBLIC
- Steinbach City Hall
- Steinbach Aquatic Centre
- T.C. Smith Centre
DAUPHIN
Dauphin is barring public access to civic buildings, but city services will operate as usual. Community members are encouraged to pay bills using the drop box by the main/north entrance door at city hall or online.
CLOSED TO PUBLIC
- City Hall
- The City Shop
- The Fire Hall
NIVERVILLE
The town of Niverville decided to close several public buildings and reduce the hours of the Niverville Town Office, after the local emergency response control group met with councilors Tuesday night to come up with a COVID-19 strategy.
CLOSURES AND CANCELLATIONS
- Niverville Centennial Arena closed until April 15, 2020
- Niverville Curling Rink closed until April 15, 2020
- Niverville Recreation cancels all programs until April 15, 2020
REDUCED HOURS
Town council open to public from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
