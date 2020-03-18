A growing list of communities outside Winnipeg are closing municipal buildings or changing the way city services are delivered to combat the spread of COVID-19.

BRANDON

Starting Thursday, Brandon is set to ban public entry into several civic buildings, including City Hall.

CLOSED TO PUBLIC AS OF 5 P.M., THURSDAY, MARCH 19TH

Brandon City Hall

A.R. McDiarmid Civic Complex

Parks and Recreation Services

Civic Services Complex

Brandon Fire and Emergency Services/Provincial E-911 Dispatch Centre

Municipal Water Treatment Plant

OPEN TO PUBLIC WITH MODIFIED SERVICES

Eastview Landfill

Brandon Transit

Brandon Police Service

Brandon Municipal Airport

Buses in Brandon will still operate on their regular schedules, but the city is asking passengers enter and exit through the rear doors only and to stay at least two metres apart from each other.

The Brandon Police Service is also urging people to make reports by phone, while those entering the building for essential services will face a series of health screening questions before they’re allowed in.

More information here.

PORTAGE LA PRAIRIE

Portage La Prairie has closed its city buildings to the public. However, the Fire Department will remain accessible in the event of an emergency.

CLOSED TO PUBLIC

City Hall

Operations Department

Water Treatment Plant

Wastewater Treatment Plant

Fire Department

More information here.

STEINBACH

Steinbach City Hall is no longer accessible to the public. However, the landfill remains open, but people are being asked to practice social distancing. The City of Steinbach is no longer accepting cash payments, but people can still pay their bills with debit and credit. Handi-Transit service will continue to operate on a “restricted basis, providing transportation for medical related appointments online,” according to the city’s website.

CLOSED TO PUBLIC

Steinbach City Hall

Steinbach Aquatic Centre

T.C. Smith Centre

More information.

DAUPHIN

Dauphin is barring public access to civic buildings, but city services will operate as usual. Community members are encouraged to pay bills using the drop box by the main/north entrance door at city hall or online.

CLOSED TO PUBLIC

City Hall

The City Shop

The Fire Hall

More information here.

NIVERVILLE

The town of Niverville decided to close several public buildings and reduce the hours of the Niverville Town Office, after the local emergency response control group met with councilors Tuesday night to come up with a COVID-19 strategy.

CLOSURES AND CANCELLATIONS

Niverville Centennial Arena closed until April 15, 2020

Niverville Curling Rink closed until April 15, 2020

Niverville Recreation cancels all programs until April 15, 2020

REDUCED HOURS

Town council open to public from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

More information here.