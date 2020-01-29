WINNIPEG -- Concerns over the closure of the Dauphin Correctional Centre have prompted a community meeting.

The province announced last week the jail would be shutting down by the end of May, saying it does not meet modern needs. The news came as a ‘devastating’ shock to the community.

The upcoming town hall meeting will be hosted by the City of Dauphin and the Rural Municipality of Dauphin. The purpose of the meeting will be to discuss options regarding the jail’s closure, and to ask the province to consider locating a new rehabilitation centre in the Parkland.

In a combined news release, the city and R.M. said the closure will result in many families leaving the area in order to continue their employment with corrections, or they will be out of a job. It said the closure will also limit support to inmates who will be relocated to facilities far from their homes.

“This decision has a far-reaching effect in our communities and has created an unimaginable hardship for many,” said the release.

The Dauphin Correctional Centre currently employees 80 people, including nursing staff, corrections officers, administrative and term positions. The province previously said the goal is to provide other employment options if possible.

The 60 inmates at the centre will be moved to six other adult correctional facilities in the province. The government said there is ‘sufficient capacity’ at the other centres following a decline in the provincial inmate population, however CTV News obtained numbers showing every correctional centre in the province is over capacity except for one.

The provincial jail was built in 1917 and is the oldest correctional centre in Manitoba, according to the province.

The meeting will take place Monday, Feb. 3 at 5:30 p.m. in the Aspen Lodge at the Parkland Recreation Complex. The city and R.M. have requested Premier Brian Pallister, Justice Minister Cliff Cullen, and Dauphin MLA Brad Michaleski attend the meeting.

-With files from CTV’s Danton Unger