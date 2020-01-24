WINNIPEG -- The province has announced it will be closing down the Dauphin Correctional Centre by the end of May, saying it does not meet modern needs -- news that comes as a 'devastating' shock for the community.

The provincial jail was built in 1917 and is the oldest correctional centre in Manitoba, according to the province, which said the age of the building is prompting the decision to close up shop.

As for the 80 employees at the centre, including nursing staff, corrections officers, administration and term positions -- the province said the goal is to provide other employment options if possible.

"I would say from a corrections perspective -- our goal is to provide employment for all the employees if possible within corrections," Justice Minister Cliff Cullen said during a phone call with reporters from Dauphin, Man.

Cullen said the government will be working with the Civil Service Commission and the union to find "creative" ways to continue their employment while still respecting the collective agreement.

He said there are a number of vacancies in corrections currently and thinks there will be opportunities for movement within the system.

The 60 inmates at the centre will be moved to six other adult correctional facilities in the province. The government said there is "sufficient capacity" at the other centres for this, following a decline in the provincial inmate population.

The announcement comes years after a 2013 promise from the former NDP government to rebuild the Dauphin Correctional Centre with higher-rated capacity. Cullen said the current government made no commitments to rebuild the aging centre.

"It was a decision clearly not taken lightly, but with all the issues in context," Cullen said. "I know it's going to be a challenge for staff, our announcement today. Certainly a challenge for the community and for Parkland, but this is all part of our evolution."

RIPPLE EFFECT TO BE FELT THROUGHOUT PARKLAND: CITY OF DAUPHIN

The closure of the Dauphin centre came as "devastating" news for the City of Dauphin, which said in a news release the decision was made without prior consultation or communications.

"This closure will result in the loss of at least 80 jobs, from which a ripple effect will be felt not only in Dauphin, but throughout Parkland," the news release said. "Our thoughts are with the families affected throughout our region."

The news release said Dauphin is already facing rural depopulation and this announcement only intensifies that, but said the community is resilient and will overcome the challenge.

LIBERALS CALLS CLOSURE "ECONOMIC VANDALISM"

Manitoba Liberal Leader Dougald Lamont critiqued the government's decision to close the correctional centre down rather than build a new one.

Lamont said in a news release the centre is a big employer in Dauphin. He said it has already been hit hard by cuts which he called "economic vandalism."

Lamont said removing the jobs from Dauphin is a mistake.

COURTHOUSE TO BE RENOVATED

The closure of the correctional centre comes along with the renovation and expansion of the adjacent court house.

The province said it will be spending more than $11 million to improve courthouse security and add more holding cells, improve accessibility, improve video-conferencing and meeting spaces for clients and lawyers, and add new office spaces for court staff, sheriffs and judges.

The designs to the courthouse will be finalized in the next few months.

CTV News will update this story.