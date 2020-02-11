WINNIPEG -- A national conference focused on cannabis, opioids and crystal meth begins on Tuesday, Feb. 11 in Winnipeg.

The First Nations Health and Social Secretariat of Manitoba is hosting the event, which will look at these topics from a First Nations context in terms of health and policy.

The conference runs from Feb. 11 to 12 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Canad Inns Destination Centre Polo Park.

A third day of the event will take place on Feb. 13 that is specifically for Manitoba, and will focus on research and engagement.