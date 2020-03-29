WINNIPEG -- A passenger on a WestJet flight from Calgary to Brandon, MB on March 15 has been confirmed to have COVID-19, according to the Government of Manitoba.

The turboprop plane left Calgary International Airport left around 8:30 a.m. and landed at Brandon Municipal around 11:15 a.m.

Passengers in rows 9-15 and 2-8 are being asked to self-isolate.

A total of nine flights to Winnipeg from March 3 to March 15 have also had confirmed cases of COVID-19.

The government has recommended all passengers on all flights after March 23 should self-isolate for 14 days after their return to Manitoba.

A list of all flights with confirmed cases can be found on the government's website. https://www.gov.mb.ca/covid19/flights.html

Anyone experiencing symptoms should call Health Links at (204) 788-8200.