Connor Hellebuyck stops 33 shots, Jets beat Red Wings 3-0
Connor Hellebuyck made 33 saves for his second shutout of the season and Andrew Copp scored twice in the Winnipeg Jets' 3-0 victory over the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday night.
Kyle Connor added an empty-net goal in Winnipeg's first game since a 7-1 loss in Colorado a week ago and just its fourth since Dec. 19. The Jets, who dressed six players on emergency recall, had seven postponements during that stretch.
Hellebuyck, Copp and Connor are Winnipeg's three Michigan natives, making it a special night for all involved.
"It must be something in the water here, I guess," Connor said. "We haven't played here in awhile. We spent a lot of time here, grew up here, all three of us idolized the Wings growing up. There's a little bit of extra pep in your step coming home and playing against the Wings. "
Alex Nedeljkovic stopped 29 shots for Detroit. The Red Wings were shut out for the fifth time this season. They were playing their first game after a winless three-game road trip.
"I thought we had a slow start -- it is tough coming back from a West Coast (swing) and pretty much playing the next day," center Dylan Larkin said. "Once we got going, I thought we had good energy, but it was already 1-0 against us."
Copp opened the scoring at 5:41 of the first period. He flicked a shot near the left boards that deflected off defenseman Nick Leddy and caromed behind Nedeljkovic. Defenseman Dylan Samberg, making his NHL debut, was credited with an assist.
Copp's second goal and 10th of the season came just after Winnipeg killed off a penalty. He lifted a shot over Nedeljkovic's right shoulder midway through the second period.
"I definitely had a lot of chances tonight," Copp said. "I could have had more (goals). Happy to come away with a big win, especially missing some guys and not having played in a little while."
The Red Wings had a 5-on-3 advantage for 47 seconds late in the third period and emptied the net for an extra skater. They still couldn't get the puck past Hellebuyck.
"It was crazy seeing that happen," Hellebuyck said. "I haven't been in too many of those situations. I was thinking I've got to earn (the shutout) and the guys in front of me did a phenomenal job."
Wings coach Jeff Blashill lamented the missed opportunities.
"I thought we generated a lot of good looks," he said. "Connor is a really good goalie and I thought there were some grade-A chances where we just missed the net,"
Connor fired the puck from his own zone just before the second penalty for his 20th goal of the season.
"The penalty kill was outstanding, especially at the end," Jets interim coach Dave Lowry said. "Goaltending was outstanding and I really liked the energy the young guys brought. We challenged some of our top guys that we needed them to be our best players tonight and they accepted the challenge."
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Every aspect of Canada's supply chain will be impacted by vaccine mandate for truckers, experts warn
Industry experts are warning that the federal government's new COVID-19 vaccine mandate for truckers will impact the country's supply chain and hamper the flow of goods across the border, leading to potential shortages of some products.
Provinces, territories vary on lifting COVID-19 health restrictions
Some areas of the country are easing pandemic restrictions while others are tightening them depending on their perceptions of whether the COVID-19 curve is flattening or has yet to peak.
Ontario woman with Stage 4 colon cancer has life-saving surgery postponed indefinitely
A 30-year-old Ontario woman diagnosed with Stage 4 colon cancer has had her surgery postponed indefinitely and says it could be too late to save her if the procedure keeps getting pushed back.
'I was just crying': Afghan women describe harrowing journey to Canadian soil
Dozens of Afghan women are elated to be experiencing their first Canadian winter after a harrowing journey escaping Afghanistan, where they faced retaliation for their work in education.
Canada's Alphonso Davies has heart muscle issue after COVID-19
Bayern Munich left back Alphonso Davies has been sidelined with evidence of heart muscle inflammation after being infected with the coronavirus, coach Julian Nagelsmann said Friday.
'I want a change': Tim Hortons hockey cards inclusivity effort disappoints 8-year-old activist
An 8-year-old girl in Ontario is pushing for Tim Hortons to do a better job representing women in hockey after she bought hockey trading cards from the company that she expected to prominently feature female players for the first time, but was inspired to activism by how few she got.
Boris Johnson's office sorry for party on eve of royal funeral
Boris Johnson's office apologized to the royal family for holding staff parties in Downing Street on the eve of Prince Philip's funeral last year -- the latest in a string of allegedly lockdown-breaching gatherings that are threatening to topple the British prime minister.
Double-fault: Visa revoked again, Djokovic faces deportation
Novak Djokovic faces deportation again after the Australian government revoked his visa for a second time, the latest twist in the ongoing saga over whether the No. 1-ranked tennis player will be allowed to compete in the Australian Open despite being unvaccinated for COVID-19.
'It seemed like a safe plan': Canadians who tested positive for COVID-19 abroad say they're paying for it
Canadians stuck abroad after testing positive for COVID-19 during a trip are warning others who are travelling during the Omicron wave to plan for travel disruptions that could cost thousands of dollars and keep them away from home for much longer than expected.
Regina
-
Sask. Premier Scott Moe tests positive for COVID-19, said he didn't know he had been infected
Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe has tested positive for COVID-19 on a rapid antigen test, according to his staff.
-
945 new COVID-19 cases reported in Sask.
Saskatchewan added 945 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, bringing active cases up to 9,252.
-
Apartment fire east of downtown cuts power to Carmichael Outreach, displaces residents
Carmichael Outreach Centre was forced to suspend all operations Thursday, thanks to a nearby fire at an apartment complex.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. teachers dealing with 'chaos' as Omicron spreads through schools
The Omicron COVID-19 variant has arrived in Saskatchewan schools, with as many as 40 outbreaks and more than 1,000 cases across the province.
-
As investigation into Saskatoon girl's death continues, rally calls for charges to be laid
Dozens of people marched from Saskatoon Police Service headquarters to City Hall on Thursday calling for charges to be laid against the person driving the vehicle in a crash that killed a nine-year-old girl.
-
Sask. Premier Scott Moe tests positive for COVID-19, said he didn't know he had been infected
Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe has tested positive for COVID-19 on a rapid antigen test, according to his staff.
Northern Ontario
-
Sault police investigate shooting, one sent to hospital
Sault Ste. Marie Police Service is investigating an early morning shooting on Stevens Street that sent one person to hospital.
-
Ontario woman with Stage 4 colon cancer has life-saving surgery postponed indefinitely
A 30-year-old Ontario woman diagnosed with Stage 4 colon cancer has had her surgery postponed indefinitely and says it could be too late to save her if the procedure keeps getting pushed back.
-
What's the difference between KN95 and KF94 masks?
With N95 masks in short supply and largely reserved for medical professionals and those working on the frontlines of the pandemic, a growing number of retailers are offering KN95 and KF94 masks. CTVNews.ca compares the difference between the mask models.
Edmonton
-
'It seemed like a safe plan': Canadians who tested positive for COVID-19 abroad say they're paying for it
Canadians stuck abroad after testing positive for COVID-19 during a trip are warning others who are travelling during the Omicron wave to plan for travel disruptions that could cost thousands of dollars and keep them away from home for much longer than expected.
-
Flames break out at northeast home
Firefighters were called to a home in northeast Edmonton early Friday morning.
-
COVID-19 in Alberta today
Alberta's COVID-19 hospitalizations grew by 38 on Thursday to a total of 786, as ICU admissions decreased from 82 to 79.
Toronto
-
Toronto opening 8,000 COVID-19 vaccination appointments for Sunday and Monday
Toronto is opening 8,000 more COVID-19 vaccination appointments in an effort to get more residents vaccinated to combat the highly-contagious Omicron variant.
-
Ontario woman with Stage 4 colon cancer has life-saving surgery postponed indefinitely
A 30-year-old Ontario woman diagnosed with Stage 4 colon cancer has had her surgery postponed indefinitely and says it could be too late to save her if the procedure keeps getting pushed back.
-
Toronto issues another extreme cold weather alert
Toronto has once again issued an extreme cold weather alert for the second time this week as frigid temperatures are expected on Friday.
Calgary
-
New poll suggests Albertans growing sentiment against further public health restrictions
Alberta continues to holdout against introducing further public health measures despite pressure from some of the medical community, and a new poll suggests most Albertans agree with the province.
-
Sent home alone: Family demand answers after 6-year-old son walks more than a kilometre home by himself
Adanech Sahilie was shocked when her six-year-old son knocked on the family's front door Wednesday morning.
-
Murray collects first win of the season as Senators upset Flames 4-1
Nick Paul scored twice in the first period and Matt Murray made 27 saves for his first win of the season as the Ottawa Senators defeated the Calgary Flames 4-1 on Thursday.
Montreal
-
Quebec's 10 p.m. curfew will be lifted on Monday
Quebec's 10 p.m. curfew will no longer be in effect as of Monday, Jan. 17. as officials predict the province's explosive Omicron is coming to its peak. The premier also said he hopes that restaurants and other venues will be able to open in the coming weeks.
-
'We’re fed up': Montreal pizzeria vows to reopen in violation of COVID-19 restrictions
A Mile End pizzeria called Keste says it will open at full capacity at the end of January, even if COVID-19 restrictions are still in place.
-
Canadian immigrants turn to MPs for help with official documents, but to no avail
Canadian immigrants say they've been reaching out to their federal members of parliament for help with their long-delayed immigration files.
Ottawa
-
LIVE AT 9 A.M.
LIVE AT 9 A.M. | Several people missing after Merivale Road explosion: sources
Several people remain unaccounted for after an explosion at a building on Merivale Road Thursday, sources tell CTV News Ottawa.
-
Rideau Canal Skateway opens on Friday morning
The National Capital Commission has announced the full 7.8 km stretch of the Rideau Canal Skateway will open at 8 a.m. Friday.
-
Three injured in explosion, major fire at Merivale Road building
Ottawa police, the Ministry of Labour and the Ontario Fire Marshal's Office are investigating the fire in a building at the Eastway Tank at 1995 Merivale Road, south of Slack Road.
Atlantic
-
N.B. moves to strictest level of its COVID-19 Winter Plan, 104 in hospital Thursday
New Brunswick will be moving into Level 3 of its COVID-1-9 Winter Plan effective 11:59 p.m. on Friday.
-
N.S. reports 59 people in hospital due to COVID-19 Thursday, three new outbreaks at hospitals
An additional five people have been admitted to hospital in Nova Scotia due to COVID-19 and five other individuals have been discharged.
-
N.B. reports four new deaths related to COVID-19 Thursday, at-home learning extended for one week
New Brunswick health officials reported four new deaths related to COVID-19 on Thursday.
Kitchener
-
Police investigating armed robbery at Drumbo bank
OPP are looking for 'multiple' suspects after an armed bank robbery in Drumbo.
-
New COVID-19 assessment centres opening in Waterloo Region to ease hospital pressures
Two new COVID-19 clinical assessment centres are opening in Waterloo Region, the latest effort to ease pressure on local hospitals.
-
$363K of Ferrero Rocher chocolates stolen from Baden, Ont.
The search is on for approximately $363,000 worth of Ferrero Rocher chocolates that were stolen from a Baden, Ont. lot on Christmas Eve.
Vancouver
-
B.C. reaches all-time high of 534 patients in hospital with COVID-19
There are a record 534 patients in hospital with COVID-19 across British Columbia, the province announced Thursday.
-
B.C. woman, puppy shocked by electricity walking on heated driveway
The owner of an 11-month-old puppy says her goldendoodle cross is afraid to go out for walks ever since the dog was jolted by electricity.
-
Fraudster posing as $70M lottery winner, promising free money on Facebook
Someone has been posing on Facebook as a recent lottery millionaire from B.C.'s Lower Mainland, promising free money to desperate people from around the world in an apparent ploy to defraud them.
Vancouver Island
-
First Nation chief accuses BC Ferries of racism over new vessel name
The chief of a Vancouver Island First Nation is accusing BC Ferries of racism and discrimination after the ferry operator chose a name favoured by a different First Nation for one of its new vessels.
-
2 more COVID-19 deaths reported on Vancouver Island as 412 new cases confirmed
Since the pandemic began, 2,462 people have died of COVID-19 in B.C., including 151 in the island region.
-
Last year, Greater Victoria recorded most real estate sales since 2016
The latest report from the British Columbia Real Estate Association (BCREA) shows that home sales in Greater Victoria in 2021 were just short of record breaking pre-pandemic numbers reached in 2016.