Connor's record-setting power-play goal leads Jets to 4-2 victory over Lightning

Winnipeg Jets' Morgan Barron (36), Karson Kuhlman (20), Brenden Dillon (5) and Dylan DeMelo (2) celebrate Barron’s goal against the Tampa Bay Lightning during third period NHL action in Winnipeg, Friday, January 6, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods Winnipeg Jets' Morgan Barron (36), Karson Kuhlman (20), Brenden Dillon (5) and Dylan DeMelo (2) celebrate Barron’s goal against the Tampa Bay Lightning during third period NHL action in Winnipeg, Friday, January 6, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods

Speaker McCarthy: A weakened leader or emboldened survivor?

Republican Kevin McCarthy is the new U.S. House speaker, but as bruising as it was for him to seize the gavel in a history-making election, it may be even more difficult for the embattled leader to do much with the powerful position -- or to even keep it.

