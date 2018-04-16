Construction on the $540-million Lake Manitoba outlet channel, which will prevent flooding, is about to get underway.

The Pallister Government said building will begin this year on an access road to the construction site.

Part of the road has been sole sourced to two companies, but Premier Brian Pallister said the rest of the project will be put on the open market.

Pallister made the announcement at a town hall meeting in St. Laurent, an area hard hit by the 2011 flood.

The project includes two channels, one from Lake Manitoba to Lake St. Martin and another from Lake St. Martin to Lake Winnipeg.