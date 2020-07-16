WINNIPEG -- A new proposed bylaw that has been introduced in Kenora is raising some eyebrows, with one activist saying it is unfairly targeting homeless and Indigenous people.

The proposed loitering bylaw will be voted on by city council on July 21. The proposal would give police and bylaw officers the authority to ticket people who stay around on public property.

Marlene Elder, who is a community activist, said this bylaw is designed to target homeless and Indigenous people.

"We know that, they (council) know that. But they are not prepared to admit to that. So that is why we are stepping out," said Elder.

The other concern that Elder has is she feels like the bylaw would impact the ability for people in that city to protest.

"So it will affect our ability to raise issues on public property. So that is a serious concern."

Elder said that council tried to sneak this proposed bylaw under the "COVID radar" and that the public wasn't aware of it until Monday.

When she learned of the bylaw she said it was very scary and she thinks it has been proposed now that tourists are coming back to the area.

"There is a whole bunch of areas that they are saying it's for but really it is to just clean up the town in the summer for those tourists that are now being welcomed back."

Elder said she and others are now reaching out to the councillors who are in favour of this bylaw to tell them about the human rights issues, the bad public relations, and the legal costs this bylaw will cause.

"This is not going to stand up to a Charter challenge at all. I don't know if they just thought nobody would notice," she said.

If this bylaw is passed, people would face a $100 ticket if they’re found to have broken the bylaw.

CTV News reached out to Kenora Mayor Dan Reynard for comment.

He declined an interview but he said in an email that council needs time to review additional information and to have a "wholesome discussion in order to make the best decision."

A protest against the bylaw is scheduled in Kenora on Friday afternoon.