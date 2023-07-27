Convenience store owner shot after confronting man about stolen drink: police

The owner of a convenience store on Logan Avenue was shot after trying to stop a man who stole a drink without paying police say. (July 27, 2023. Source: Danton Unger/CTV News) The owner of a convenience store on Logan Avenue was shot after trying to stop a man who stole a drink without paying police say. (July 27, 2023. Source: Danton Unger/CTV News)

Winnipeg Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Regina

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Ottawa

Atlantic

Kitchener

Vancouver

Vancouver Island