WINNIPEG -- Couches and pizza are coming to CentrePort Canada.

On Wednesday, CentrePort Canada announced nine new tenants including Domino’s Pizza and La-Z-Boy Inc.

“Since water and wastewater servicing was installed in the spring of 2018, building permit values have increased tenfold, with more than $105 million in building permits being issued,” said Diane Gray, President & CEO, CentrePort Canada Inc.

The nine companies announced today include Fairview Ltd, Kuehne + Nagel, Comairco, Stericycle, Techtop Canada, J & R Transport, Lowry, Domino’s Pizza, and La-Z-Boy Inc.

CentrePort Canada is North America’s largest inland port, offering 20,000 acres of industrial lands located near rail, air and trucking hubs.