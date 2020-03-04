WINNIPEG -- New research coming out of Brandon University is looking at how waxworms could possibly help the earth with its plastic problem.

Dr. Christophe LeMoine and Dr. Bryan Cassone, who work in the university's Department of Biology published their findings that waxworms, which are larvae of the greater wax moth, can survive on a diet that only consists of polyethylene, which is a type of plastic used in shopping bags and other products.

Researchers are calling the worms plastivores.

The researchers, who are working with three BU students, Sachi Villanueva, Harald Grove, and Oluwadara Elebute, were able to isolate a species of intestinal bacteria which allowed the worms to survive on nothing but plastic for more than a year.

"Plastic-eating bacteria are known, but in isolation, they degrade plastics at a very slow rate," LeMoine said in a news release. "Likewise, when we treated the caterpillars with antibiotics to reduce their gut bacteria, they were not able to degrade the plastic as easily. So it seems that there is a synergy between the bacteria and their waxworm hosts that accelerates plastic degradation."

The researchers found the microbes in the waxworms guts increased when they were fed a 100 per cent polyethylene diet, compared to those which were fed a normal diet or were starved.

During the research it was also discovered that after eating the plastic, the worms are creating glycol, which is a form of alcohol.

"Worms that eat our plastic waste and turn it into alcohol sounds too good to be true. And in a way it is," said Cassone in a news release.

"The problem of plastic pollution is too large to simply throw worms at. But if we can better understand how the bacteria works together with the worm, and what kind of conditions cause it to flourish, perhaps this information can be used to design better tools to eliminate plastics and microplastics from our environment."

The researchers are continuing to study the worms to learn how the bacteria and the worms work so well together.