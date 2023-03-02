Counterfeit $100 bills spotted in Selkirk: RCMP

Selkirk RCMP is warning businesses in the area to be on the lookout for counterfeit money after recovering a few fake bills this week.

Mounties say it happened Tuesday, Feb. 28 around 1:45 p.m. at a business on Manitoba Avenue in Selkirk.

A man tried to make his purchase using two $100 bills. The cashier suspected they were counterfeit and called police. The suspect immediately left the store.

Investigators say several local businesses were targeted. After reviewing surveillance camera footage, police have released images of two suspects.

A total of three bills were recovered, two of them with the same serial number. Police say the three banknotes also had a security feature that is usually found on a different denomination. (Source: RCMP)

RCMP believe other businesses may have been targeted and urge anyone accepting $100 bills to examine them carefully.

Anyone with information on the suspects or these incidents can call Selkirk RCMP at 204-482-1222.