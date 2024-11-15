WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    • Arrest made in North End homicide

    A map shows the location of the 800 block of College Avenue. A map shows the location of the 800 block of College Avenue.
    The Winnipeg Police Service made an arrest in a North End homicide from nearly two months ago.

    On Thursday, officers arrested Karl Earl Settee, 31, on the strength of a warrant for manslaughter. Members of the Manitoba Integrated Violent Offender Apprehension Unit were actively looking for Settee before they found him in the area of Higgins Avenue and King Street.

    Settee was arrested in connection with the death of Shawn Douglas Thomas, 33, who was found unresponsive in the 800 block of College Avenue on Oct. 18.

    Thomas, who was a member of Peguis First Nation but lived in Winnipeg, was taken to the hospital where he later died.

    Settee is in custody. None of the charges have been proven in court.

