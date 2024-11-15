Woman charged after baby injured: RCMP

A 26-year-old woman from Thompson has been charged after an infant was injured earlier this month.

According to RCMP, officers were called to a home on Ashberry Place in Thompson. When they arrived, a loud disturbance could be heard from a suite.

When officers entered, they learned two women, aged 26 and 41, were arguing. The 26-year-old allegedly dropped a five-month-old infant on the floor multiple times.

The child was found hidden in an entertainment unit. Paramedics were called, and the infant was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. They have since been discharged from the hospital and placed into the care of a relative.

The 26-year-old woman was charged with criminal negligence causing bodily harm and failure to provide the necessaries of life. The charges have not been proven in court.

She was released from custody and will appear in court on January 28, 2025.