WINNIPEG -- Health Canada is issuing an alert about Daily Shield hand sanitizer after it found a counterfeit version of the product in Ontario.

According to Health Canada, a counterfeit version of Daily Shield hand sanitizer (labelled with NPN 80098979, Lot 6942, Expiry May 2023) was found for sale at a Dollarama location in Thunder Bay.

The heath agency said it is confirming the complete list of locations where the product was sold but noted it is possible it was sold at Dollarama stores across Canada.