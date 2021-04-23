WINNIPEG -- Winnipeg Police are warning the public after receiving “reliable information” that a number of fake Xanax (Alprazolam) pills have been found to contain fentanyl or other synthetic drugs.

Substances, like unsafe cutting agents or filler narcotics, can lead to severe harm or death.

Police encourage anyone experiencing or witnessing an overdose to contact 911 immediately. The Good Samaritan Drug Overdose Act provides some legal protection for those who need medical help for an overdose and for anyone at the scene.

Police encourage anyone with information regarding drug trafficking to call Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).