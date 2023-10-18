Court designates man who killed parents, attacked nurse a high risk

The Winnipeg man who was found not criminally responsible for killing his parents and attacking his supervisor at Seven Oaks Hospital has been designated a high-risk accused.

On Wednesday, Manitoba Court of King's Bench Justice Ken Champagne said he agreed with a recommendation from the Crown to put the classification of a high-risk accused on Trevor Farley – something the Defence didn't oppose.

The previous day in court, Farley was found not criminally responsible for killing his 73-year-old parents and attacking Candyce Szkwarek at Seven Oaks Hospital due to a mental illness.

The incidents unfolded on Oct. 27, 2021. Court previously heard Farley stabbed his father 30 times before going to his mother's home in the Rural Municipality of Hanover and stabbing her multiple times.

After leaving his mother's home, Farley went to Seven Oaks Hospital – where he had been a nurse – found Szkwarek and started stabbing her.

Farley had been charged with first-degree murder in the death of his mother, second-degree murder in his father's death and attempted murder for the attack on Szkwarek. He had pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Szkwarek has since needed multiple surgeries and has been unable to return to work as a nursing supervisor.

During his decision, Justice Champagne said not knowing Farley's current mental state is a serious concern to him. He also expressed his concerns about how these incidents will impact Farley as he goes through treatment.

"I don't hesitate in declaring Trevor Farley a high-risk accused," Champagne said.

Outside the courthouse following the decision, Szkwarek said she was very relieved and said she can sleep easier at night.

"Hopefully (I) can put this behind me and move forward and live our life," said Szkwarek.

Those who are designated as high-risk accused may have a longer stay in a mental health hospital and require more security. It also means a provincial review board can't discharge a person after receiving treatment and only a superior court judge can grant any discharges.

-with files from The Canadian Press