WINNIPEG -- The University of Manitoba is notifying the public that a person, who later tested positive for COVID-19, was on the Bannatyne campus.

In a statement from Sept. 20, Dr. Brian Postl, dean of the Rady Faculty of Health Sciences and vice-provost of Health Sciences, said the person was on the campus the previous week. He noted they were asymptomatic during the communicable period.

Public Health is conducting a case investigation and has notified close contacts, who are now self-isolating. Anyone who hasn’t been identified by Public Health as a close contact does not need to take additional actions.

The statement noted that one of the close contacts did develop symptoms and the test results are pending.

The rooms the infected individual went into have been cleaned and disinfected.

Postl reminded all members of the Rady Faculty of Health Sciences to follow public health measures, such as physical distancing and hand hygiene, to wear masks indoor when physical distancing isn’t possible and to self-screen for symptoms before going to the Rady Faculty of Sciences learning and work environments.