WINNIPEG -- Public health officials are advising of possible COVID-19 exposures at two Winnipeg schools.

An asymptomatic person with the virus attended Daniel McIntyre Collegiate Institute on September 9 in the morning and September 10 in the afternoon.

The virus was not acquired at school on Alverstone Street, according to the public health investigation.

Public health officials are also advising of a possible exposure at John Pritchard School on Henderson Highway.

According to the province, an asymptomatic individual attended on September 8, September 9 and September 10 in the morning and afternoon each day.

A public health investigation found the virus was not contracted at the school.

In both cases, the province said the risk is deemed low as physical distancing was maintained while at school and a mask was worn.

There are no close contacts connected to the cases and public health officials have not advised anyone to self-isolate.

The province said people at the schools do not need to self-isolate but should self-monitor for symptoms of COVID-19.

The schools are not being elevated on the Pandemic Response System, given the low risk and lack of close contacts.