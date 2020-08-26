WINNIPEG -- Another 25 cases of COVID-19 have been announced in Manitoba on Wednesday, with another case being linked to the outbreak at a personal care home in Steinbach.

Public health officials say as of Wednesday morning, the current five-day COVID-19 test positivity rate has reached more than three per cent.

"It is important to note that the trend in current five-day test positive rate is affected by positive results related to targeted testing in known clusters," the province said in a news release, adding the current rate is 3.1 per cent.

The new cases announced in Manitoba on Wednesday include:

one in Interlake-Eastern Regional Health Authority;

eight in the Prairie Mountain Health region;

seven in Southern Health-Santé Sud; and

nine in the Winnipeg health region.

One of the new cases in the Southern Health-Santé Sud region is linked to the outbreak at the Bethesda Place care home in Steinbach. Health officials say there are currently eight cases linked to the care home.

"Case investigations are ongoing and when they are completed, additional information will be provided as needed to inform of any public health risks," the province said.

These new cases bring the total number of active cases in Manitoba to 408.

This is a developing story. More to come.