WINNIPEG -- The Manitoba government is enhancing its program to help businesses bring back their employees laid off during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Premier Brian Pallister made the announcement at a news conference on Wednesday.

“This program, the Back to Work job subsidy program, has been a key component in our economic recovery and it’s going to continue to be,” the premier said.

The province’s Back to Work initiative is aimed at getting private sector and non-profit employers to either bring back laid-off workers or hire new people. Through this program, the government reimburses 50 per cent of wage costs, up to $5,000, per employee hired or re-hired between July 16 and Oct. 31, 2020.

Now, with the enhanced program, the province is doubling the number of employees eligible for this subsidy. The initiative will allow businesses, non-profits, and charities to receive a subsidy for another 10 full or part-time employees, on top of the current total of 10.

The province said by doubling the number of employees from 10 to 20, it also increases the maximum level of financial support for a business from $50,000 to $100,000.

“We anticipate as the economy continues to recover, there will be additional demand,” Pallister said.

“We’re seeing that in our reports each week from our over 50 different business and industry groups are telling us that is beginning to happen and encouraging that to happen is obviously part of our role.”

As of Aug. 25, 445 employers have submitted applications for 2,427 employees through the Back to Work Manitoba initiative, coming to over $12 million in financial support.

Applicants of the Summer Student Recovery and Back to Work This Summer programs are open to apply to this initiative as well to make additional hires, but positions that are already getting funding from other federal or provincial programs are ineligible.

“I would encourage small business owners, potential employers in the private sector or non-profit, charity roles to visit the Restart Manitoba website for detailed and information and I would encourage them to take a leap of faith and bring back as many staff as they think they can,” Pallister said.

The application deadline is Oct.1, and employers have to provide proof of payment by Jan. 4, 2021.