WINNIPEG -- COVID-19 cases have crept into the triple digits in Manitoba after public health officials announced 111 new cases on Thursday.

In a bulletin posted online, the province said the majority of these cases were in the Northern Health Region with had 53 new cases, followed by Winnipeg which had 46 new cases.

Nine cases were reported in the Prairie Mountain Health Region, and three were reported in the Southern Health–Santé Sud health region.

There were no cases reported in the Interlake-Eastern region on Thursday.

The new cases bring Manitoba's total to 33,696; however, six cases were removed from the total due to a data correction.

The five-day test positivity rate now sits at 4.3 per cent in Manitoba and 3.8 per cent in Winnipeg.

Along with the cases, the province reported the death of a man in his 70s from the Winnipeg region. His death has been linked to the outbreak at the Golden Links Lodge personal care home.

One death was removed from the total number of COVID-19 deaths in Manitoba, bringing the total number of COVID-19-related deaths to 929.

No new variant cases were reported on Thursday, leaving the total number of cases of the B.1.1.7 variant at 63, and of the B.1.351 variant at 14.

The province said due to ongoing case reviews, it has moved 215 cases listed as active to be recovered. As of Thursday, the province said 1,109 cases are considered active, while 31,658 people have recovered.

Of the 146 people in hospital with COVID-19 as of Thursday, 61 people had active cases while 85 people were no longer infectious but still required care.

There were 30 people in intensive care with COVID-19 as of Thursday, including 14 people with active cases, and 16 people who are no longer infectious but still needed critical care.

The province said 2,747 tests were completed on Wednesday, bringing the total number of lab tests done since early February 2020 to 571,588.