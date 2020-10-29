WINNIPEG -- Cases of COVID-19 have been reported at another jail in Manitoba, as more than 600 people in the correctional system are now in isolation.

On Thursday, the province told CTV News that a staff member and an inmate at the Women’s Correctional Centre had tested positive for COVID-19.

This is the most recent in a growing number of jails in Manitoba that have had confirmed cases of COVID-19.

As of Thursday, all but one jail – The Pas Correctional Centre – had reported cases of the virus.

The outbreak at the Headingley Correctional Centre has now grown to 44 cases, including 10 staff members and 34 inmates.

Cases in the Agassiz Youth Centre also saw a jump, with five people with cases in the centre as of Thursday, all of them inmates.

The Brandon Correctional Centre has reported two cases, both among staff members.

The Manitoba Youth Centre has reported two cases, including one staff member and one inmate.

Milner Ridge has reported two cases, both among staff members. The Winnipeg Remand Centre has reported one case involving a staff member.

A spokesperson for the province said 439 people are in asymptomatic isolation, and 245 people are in symptomatic isolation.