COVID-19 cases, severe outcomes decrease in Manitoba: report

Manitoba’s COVID-19 case numbers and reported severe outcomes decreased compared to the previous week of data, according to the province’s latest report.

The surveillance report, released Thursday morning, shows 342 laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases between Sept. 4-10, down from the previous week, where 475 cases were reported.

The test-positivity rate from the previous week also decreased from 22.5 per cent last week to 19.9 per cent this week.

The province is also reporting a drop in severe outcomes. This week’s report shows 65 people admitted to hospital with COVID-19, including 10 people in ICU. Seven deaths were reported.

Since the pandemic started, 2,137 deaths related to COVID-19 have been reported in Manitoba.

On the vaccine front, 83 per cent of Manitobans ages five and older are fully vaccinated as of Sept. 10, while 55.8 per cent of people 18 and older have received at least one additional dose.