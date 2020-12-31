WINNIPEG -- Health officials announced six new deaths related to COVID-19 on Thursday.

This has pushed the province's death toll to 667.

Four of the deaths come from the Winnipeg area. The deaths include:

A woman in her 70s;

Two women in their 80s. One death is from the Convalescent Home outbreak and the other from the Charleswood Care Centre outbreak; and

A woman in her 90s from the Poseidon Care Centre outbreak.

The other two deaths are a woman in her 70s from the Prairie Mountain Health Region and a man in his 80s from the Southern Health Region.

Manitoba also added 187 new cases of COVID-19, meaning there have been 24,700 cases since the start of the pandemic.

The five-day test positivity rate in the province is 11.2 per cent, while it sits at 10.4 per cent in Winnipeg.

Winnipeg had the highest number of new cases at 91, while the Northern Health Region had 38. The Southern Health Region had 33 new cases, 18 came from the Interlake-Eastern Health Region and seven came from the Prairie Mountain Health Region.

There are currently 4,505 active cases and 19,528 people have recovered.

There are 247 people in hospital that have COVID-19 and there are another 90 who have recovered but still need care.

There are 33 people in ICU with COVID-19 and another four who have recovered but still require care in intensive care.

On Wednesday, 2,083 tests were performed, bringing the total to 421,630 since early February.

The teleconference is the final update on COVID-19 for 2020. Due to the New Year’s Day holiday, the province will not be releasing an update on COVID-19 cases on Friday. A bulletin about cases and hospitalizations will be released on Saturday and Sunday, with the first media availability for health officials coming Monday, Jan. 4.