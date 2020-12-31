WINNIPEG -- The Manitoba government revealed new details Thursday about the arrival of the first shipment of the Moderna vaccine to the province, with more than 5,000 headed to First Nations communities.

The province said it expects to receive 7,300 doses this week. Of those doses, 5,300 will be “distributed immediately” to Indigenous communities, according to a release from the province.

“Our shared priority is to distribute vaccine doses, beginning with the Moderna vaccine, to protect vulnerable First Nations populations in northern and remote regions of the province,” said Dr. Joss Reimer, medical lead on Manitoba’s COVID-19 vaccine task force, in a statement.

Unlike the Pfizer vaccine, Moderna vials don’t need to be stored in ultra-cold temperatures, making them easier to ship to isolated communities.

First Nations people living on and off-reserve have been disproportionately impacted by COVID-19. They make up roughly a third of hospitalizations and ICU patients in the province.

The Manitoba government said it collaborated with Indigenous health experts, including the Manitoba First Nations Pandemic Response Team, to develop the plan.

“It is important that Indigenous voices are heard. As Indigenous health experts, we are at this table in support of First Nations people. We are needed at the table,” said Dr. Barry Lavallee, health lead of MKO, in a statement.

A vaccination site is being set up in Thompson, according to the release. However, it’s not clear which First Nations will be receiving the initial shipment.

The province is holding a COVID-19 update at 12:30 p.m. and is expected to provide more details.