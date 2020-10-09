WINNIPEG -- Health officials announced Friday there are three new deaths linked to COVID-19 in Manitoba.

The three deaths bring the province's death toll to 30.

The three people were a woman in her 80s, a woman in her 70s, both connected to the outbreak at Parkview Place, and a woman in her 80s connected to the Heritage Lodge outbreak.

The news was released in the province's daily COVID-19 bulletin.

Officials also announced 84 new cases of COVID-19, which is one of the largest single-day totals Manitoba has seen.

Of the new cases, 64 are from Winnipeg, which is the largest one-day total for the city. Twelve cases come from the Interlake-Eastern Health Region, seven cases are in the Southern Health Region, and one case is in the Prairie Mountain Health Region.

The five-day test positivity rate has climbed to 3.1 per cent, which is also the highest total in the province since the start of the pandemic.

There are currently 933 active cases and 1,464 people have recovered from COVID-19.

There are 25 people in hospital, six of which are in intensive care.

On Thursday, 3,196 tests were done, bringing the total to 203,905 since early February.

Of the active cases in the province, Winnipeg continues to lead the way with 804 cases of COVID-19.

Downtown Winnipeg has the most cases in the city at 170. The River East area has 155. The Inkster area has the least amount of cases with 22.

Looking at the rest of the province, the Interlake-Eastern Health Region has 76 active cases.

The Southern Health Region currently sits at 26, while the Prairie Mountain Health Region has 15 cases and there are 12 cases in the Northern Health Region.