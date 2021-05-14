WINNIPEG -- Manitoba health officials will give Manitobans a look on Friday afternoon at how the COVID-19 pandemic could impact Manitoba.

During a committee meeting Friday morning, Premier Brian Pallister said COVID-19 modelling would be released.

Dr. Jazz Atwal, deputy chief provincial public health officer, and Dr. Joss Reimer, medical lead for Manitoba’s Vaccine Implementation Task Force, will be speaking at a news conference at 12:30 p.m. at the Manitoba Legislative Building. CTV News Winnipeg will live-stream the event.

This news conference comes the day after Manitoba hit a new record for daily case counts.

On Thursday, the province announced 560 new cases of the disease. This brings the total number of active cases to 4,046 and the five-day test positivity rate to 12 per cent.

Manitoba also announced three more deaths related to COVID-19, bringing the province’s death toll to 1,002. Health officials noted that due to a data correction they removed a death reported on May 12. All three of the deaths reported on Thursday were linked to the B.1.1.7 variant of concern.

There are currently 1,974 active variant cases in Manitoba.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, there have been 43,700 cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba.

This is a developing story. More details to come.

- With files from CTV’s Devon McKendrick.