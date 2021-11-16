COVID-19 outbreak at care home in Gladstone continues to grow

WINNIPEG -

Health care staff in the Southern Health region have been moved to help deal with a growing COVID-19 outbreak at a care home in Gladstone, Man.

According to Southern Health – Santé Sud, an outbreak at the Third Crossing Manor personal care home has grown to a total of 70 cases as of Tuesday, including 33 staff and 37 residents. Provincial data shows no deaths have been reported.

Southern Health – Santé Sud told CTV News it was notified of the outbreak on Nov. 4. They said the source of the initial transmission that led to the outbreak has not been identified, though increased COVID-19 activity in the community and province, "is seen as likely to have played a role."

Eileen Clarke, the MLA for Agassiz, told CTV News her 90-year-old mother is among the residents at the care home that has tested positive for COVID-19.

"She did get very sick, to the point where we could not always have a conversation on the phone," Clarke said.

She told CTV News she has been speaking with health officials in the region to ensure that there would be enough staff at the care home to provide the care all the residents require in a timely way.

"I would say overall, everything that probably could have been done has been done. And I think we're seeing some level of success because of that," she said.

The spokesperson for Southern Health told CTV News multiple staff from other health service programs in the region have been brought to the care home to address any staffing issues. A nurse practitioner and emergency response service staff are also on-site to provide support.

"Third Crossing Manor staff are expected to start being cleared to return to work this week by Occupational Environment, Safety and Health officials," the spokesperson said in an emailed statement.

"Extra staff from various health service programs will continue to be assigned to support residents at the care home while the effects of the outbreak are still being felt."

Clarke said her mother is recovering, and added several other residents at the care home are also on the mend.

"I'm very grateful that my mom was double vaccinated," she said.

The Southern Health spokesperson was not able to provide a breakdown of vaccination status, but said the majority of staff and residents have been fully vaccinated, and the residents who wanted a COVID-19 booster shot received one in early November.

The care home has also put other precautions in place, including isolation of positive and symptomatic residents, testing for staff and residents, temporary suspension of group activities, enhanced visitor restrictions, and increased cleaning.

Jan Legeros, the executive director of the Long Term and Continuing Care Association of Manitoba, said after a deadly second wave in Manitoba care homes, she had hoped she wouldn't see the outbreaks continue.

"We knew the fourth wave was coming, but I believe that we were all really hoping that we had protected our vulnerable residents as best we could, and that we wouldn't see this kind of this level of outbreak again," she said.

"We're certainly taking this as a huge wake-up call for all of us in terms of being diligent, in terms of watching the fundamentals, as Dr. Roussin always says."