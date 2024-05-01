WINNIPEG
    • Missing Thompson teen found safe

    A file photo of an RCMP cruiser. (Sean Amato/CTV News Edmonton) A file photo of an RCMP cruiser. (Sean Amato/CTV News Edmonton)
    RCMP said a missing person from Thompson, Man. has been found.

    The woman, 18, was last heard from on April 26, and was reported missing on May 1.

    On Thursday, RCMP said the woman was found safe.

    CTV News Winnipeg has removed her name and photo for privacy reasons.

