WINNIPEG -- Health officials in Manitoba have declared a COVID-19 outbreak at the Headingley Correctional Centre.

Dr. Brent Roussin, the province's chief provincial public health officer, made the announcement on Tuesday.

He said the centre has been moved to critical (red) on the province's pandemic response system.

"There are currently seven inmates and two staff (who have COVID-19), and approximately 150 inmates self-isolating," said Roussin.

He added the cases are linked to a previous case in a staff member.

Roussin said the facility is already taking steps to mitigate the risk of spreading COVID-19, including separating contacts and cases from the rest of the population.

Visitation has also been stopped as well as any transfers or new admissions.

Roussin added extra PPE usage will also be in place.

"These measures are expected to be in effect for one incubation period since the last case has been identified."