WINNIPEG -- An outbreak of COVID-19 at a Manitoba care home is now up to 14 cases after another staff member tested positive.

Announced in the daily COVID-19 bulletin on Tuesday, a healthcare worker at Bethesda Place personal care home in Steinbach, Man. contracted COVID-19.

The outbreak at Bethesda Place is now linked to 14 cases – eight staff and six residents.

It is believed that the outbreak started from a worker who got COVID-19 via community transmission. The outbreak was declared on August 17.

So far, four residents at the care home have died due to COVID-19 related complications.

Along with six others in the province, the care home remains red (critical) under the Pandemic Response Plan.