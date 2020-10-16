WINNIPEG -- Winnipeg’s St. Boniface Hospital declared a COVID-19 outbreak Friday, after two patients became infected with the virus inside the hospital.

The “cluster” of cases is connected to the E6 unit, according to a statement on St. Boniface’s website.

“This led us to rapidly assess the unit and test all contacts who may have been exposed between October 5 and October 16, 2020."

When two or more cases are identified "it meets the definition of an oubtreak as set out by public health," said the hospital.

St. Boniface remains open, but it has closed the E6 unit to admissions and is restricting visits.

It said staff has ramped up cleaning and contact tracing is underway.

“The hospital is safe for patients and other approved visitors/essential designated support persons,” reads the statement.